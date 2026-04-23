Police investigate shooting in Seattle's Chinatown-International District

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the Chinatown-International District. Authorities say one person was injured. There are no suspects in custody.



Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured in Seattle's Chinatown-International District Thursday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the shooting happened near the corner of South Jackson Street and Maynard Avenue South before 7 a.m.

Authorities say one person suffered a gunshot wound, and no suspects are in custody.

SPD says more information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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