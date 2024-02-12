Police investigate hit-and-run crash near Bellevue Square

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash Monday morning near Bellevue Square.

The crash happened on Bellevue Way Northeast and Northeast 4th Street.

Investigators told FOX 13, a Washington State Patrol Trooper tried to pull over a driver in a white Escalade on I-405 at Northeast 6th Street.

The driver fled westbound, ran a red light and crashed into two cars.

The Escalade driver got out of the car and ran away from the scene, investigators said.

No injuries were reported.

Parts of Bellevue Way were blocked for police to investigate.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.