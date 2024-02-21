Police investigate shooting that shut down major Kent intersection

Police had to shut down a busy intersection after a shooting overnight in Kent.

The shooting happened at the intersection of East Valley Highway and South 180th Street before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting but when FOX 13 arrived at the scene, a bullet hole had pierced a window of the Himalayan Cafe.

The intersection reopened before 4:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.