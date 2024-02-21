Police investigate shooting that shut down major Kent intersection

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Kent
Police in Kent are investigating a shooting that happened outside of Himalayan Café Tuesday night.

KENT, Wash. - Police had to shut down a busy intersection after a shooting overnight in Kent. 

The shooting happened at the intersection of East Valley Highway and South 180th Street before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

It's unknown what led up to the shooting but when FOX 13 arrived at the scene, a bullet hole had pierced a window of the Himalayan Cafe. 

The intersection reopened before 4:30 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated.