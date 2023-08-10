Police investigating shooting in Renton, no suspects identified

Renton Police have gathered near Shattuck Ave S and S Grady Way, following reports of at least two people shooting at each other and fleeing the area.

Authorities reported the shooting before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, "two parties" exchanged gunfire and then fled. It is not known how many people were involved or if anyone was injured.

Police say they will remain in the area to conduct an investigation.