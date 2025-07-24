Seattle police search for suspect after officer struck by stolen SUV

The Brief Seattle police are searching for a male suspect in his 30s. An officer sustained minor injuries after being struck by a stolen SUV driven by the suspect near Denny Park. The stolen vehicle has been recovered, but the suspect remains at large.



Seattle police are actively searching for a man in his 30s after an incident near Denny Park where an officer sustained minor injuries. The suspect, who was driving a stolen SUV, reportedly struck the officer with the vehicle.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon when the suspect was last seen driving the stolen SUV. Police located the vehicle, but the driver remains at large.

The suspect is described as wearing a gray flannel shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a teal backpack.

The Seattle Police Department said on X: "Police searching near Denny Park for man in 30s, last seen driving a stolen SUV. The suspect drove the veh into an officer, striking him, causing minor injuries. Officers found the vehicle but continue to search for driver. Suspect wearing grey flannel, teal backpack, blue jeans."

Authorities are continuing their search for the individual. No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

