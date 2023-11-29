Prevent Christmas tree fires with these tips and tricks

They look beautiful and the real ones smell nice, but Christmas trees – fake or real – are considered a fire hazard and cause millions of dollars in damage in the United States during the holidays every year, according to the American Christmas Tree Association (ACTA).

Firefighters respond to 160 home fires every year stemming from Christmas trees – often caused by electrical malfunctions. What’s more, these fires can cause thousands of injuries, the National Fire Protection Association said.

To avoid a potentially life-threatening fire this holiday season, here are a few tips and tricks to keep you and your family (and of course, Santa Claus) safe.

FILE - An employee hangs a decoration on a tree in the Christmas shop at Selfridges department store on August 2, 2010 in London, England. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Get a fresh real tree

The ACTA recommends getting a "fresh" tree if you’re opting to buy a real one.

While you’re out shopping for your Christmas tree, make sure the needles are still green and don’t fall off easily from the branches. If the tree is already shedding lots of needles, try to find another one.

Tree placement

Just as in real estate, location is key, especially when considering fire safety during the holidays.

Try not to place a tree near any heat source such as a fireplace, radiator or other light sources such as candles, the ACTA advised, and this goes for both real or fake trees.

If possible, try to plug in Christmas lights and other light decorations on the tree directly into an outlet or a surge protector.

FILE - A couple moves a freshly sawn Christmas tree from a conifer tree plantage near the small Bavarian village of Tuerkenfeld, southern Germany, on Dec. 11, 2016, two weeks before Christmas. (CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Water the tree

If a real tree is the move for this holiday, make sure to keep it properly watered.

The ACTA recommends keeping a base at the bottom of the tree filled with water to avoid it drying out.

Outdoor lights

FILE - Christmas lights are displayed on houses in Trinity Close in Burnham-on-Sea on Dec. 6, 2018 in Somerset, England. (Matt Cardy/Getty Images )

For those festive lights outside the home, experts recommend using lights that are labeled for outdoors only. It is also best to plug them into a GFCI (ground-fault circuit interrupter) protected receptacle, according to the ACTA – the ones with the buttons that pop out.

Bedtime means lights out

Turn the lights off when it’s bedtime.

This goes for outdoor lights and indoor light decorations.

Sure, it might be nice to fall asleep with the glow of the tree still shining through the house, but if something happens while everyone is asleep, no one may notice a problem until it’s too late.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.