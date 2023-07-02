Rabid bobcat attacks 3 Connecticut camp counselors

article

A rabid bobcat attacked three camp counselors in Connecticut on early Friday morning, according to officials.

The Deep River Fire Department in Connecticut wrote in a press release that the attack happened at around 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning at the Selden Neck State Park in Lyme.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection told FOX 61 in a statement that one of the counselors was sleeping in a hammock at the time of the bobcat attack.

According to the report, the adults killed the bobcat following the attack. Three adults and nine minors were transported to the Deep River town landing following the incident.

No children were injured in the attack.

Marine boats transported those involved in the bobcat attack on Selden's Island. Image: Deep River Fire Department

The incident happened during Wilderness School, which takes youth out of foster care homes and gives them a days-long adventure experience.

Scott Basile, a supervisor for the program, said that counselors are trained for scenarios like the one encountered on Friday.

"We’re out in the woods, we talk about the various things that can go on in the woods, different scenarios that can happen. Our instructors all go out with a wilderness first responder certificate," Basile said.

According to the New York Times, the bobcat tested positive for rabies at a State Public Health laboratory.

