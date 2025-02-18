Rare, venomous sea snake found on Hawaii Island beach

The Brief A dangerous snake has been found on a Hawaiian beach. They are typically not seen on land and are potentially deadly to humans.



Beach goers are urged to express caution in Hawaii after a rare and highly venomous snake was seen on one of their beaches.

As many Washington families take vacation this week for mid-winter break, those traveling to Hawaii for a taste of sun should keep an eye out for this dangerous reptile.

The state advises beach and ocean goers not to touch the snakes, which are often mistaken for eels. They can be distinguished by bright yellow markings on their undersides. They are typically only seen on land during strong periods of strong winds or currents, as reported by Hawaii News Now.

What they're saying:

The yellow-bellied sea snake is more venomous than a cobra and potentially lethal to humans, according to Sharon Hurd, the Board of Agriculture chair in Hawaii.

"Be wary of any snake-like reptile in or near the ocean," she continued.

The Source: Information for this article comes from Hawaii state officials and Hawaii News Now.

