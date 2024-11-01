Remains of pilots in Navy jet crash return to WA next week

The remains of the two Navy pilots who died in a EA-18G Growler crash near Mount Rainier will return home to Washington next week.

Lieutenant Commander Lyndsay Evans and Lieutenant Serena Wileman, both 31, were lost in a fighter jet crash on October 15.

The aviators' remains are returning from the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Lt. Wileman will come home to Oak Harbor on Monday, Nov. 4, at around 7 p.m.

The Wallin-Stucky Funeral Home will provide details about the procession for those who wish to gather along the route. FOX 13 Seattle has reached out for more information.

Lt Cdr. Evans will return home to Anacortes at a later date next week. Her family requested the arrival to be a private affair.

"The families of both LT Wileman and LCDR Evans wish to express their gratitude for the gracious support from the local and surrounding communities these past weeks," read a release from Naval Air Station Whidbey Island.

Evans and Wileman were identified on Oct. 21 after search and rescue efforts had transitioned to a recovery operation. They crashed in a remote, steep and heavily wooded area east of Mount Rainier during a routine training flight.

The two were piloting an EA-18G Growler, an electronic warfare aircraft from the 'Zappers' of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 130.

