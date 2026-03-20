Renton, WA paraeducator arrested for sexual misconduct with student

The Brief A Hazen High School paraeducator was arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct and inappropriate communication with a minor. Police say the victim reported a yearslong relationship that began in 2022 and included explicit messages and physical contact. The suspect was jailed on $20,000 bail; charges are pending as police seek additional information or potential victims.



A para-educator at Hazen High School in Renton was arrested on Tuesday for alleged sexual misconduct and having inappropriate communications with a student.

Renton police announced the arrest of a 36-year-old Tukwila man on March 17 following a CPS referral that outlined alleged inappropriate sexual contact with a student.

The backstory:

The victim, now 19, told investigators the para-educator and her began communicating in December 2022, and had a relationship that lasted several years.

She said the suspect requested explicit photos and engaged in sexual conversations, and later began physical contact and inappropriately touching the victim, according to court documents.

After an interview with the victim, detectives arrested the para-educator and notified the Renton School District.

The suspect was booked into jail with bail set at $20,000 and ordered to have no contact with minors.

What's next:

Prosecutors expect a charging decision in the coming days, with the suspect likely facing charges of second-degree sexual misconduct with a minor and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Renton police ask anyone with information or anyone who believed they may have been a victim to contact Detective Billingsley at lbillingsley@rentonwa.gov.

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