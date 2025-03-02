2 rescued, 8 hospitalized from Seattle crash, Westlake Avenue reopens

The Brief Eight people were sent to the hospital on Sunday morning following a crash. Three people were in critical condition, and two had to be rescued from the involved vehicles. Westlake Avenue has since fully reopened.



Seattle Fire crews were engaged in a heavy rescue operation early Sunday morning in the East Queen Anne area.

A crash involving two vehicles on the 2500 block of Westlake Avenue sent eight people to the hospital. Three arrived in critical condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Two of the eight people hospitalized were trapped in vehicles and had to be rescued by Seattle Fire crews. One of the vehicles had its roof removed during the operation.

Westlake Avenue crash Mar. 2, 2025

The large emergency response impacted travel along the western side of Lake Union starting around 2:30 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., all hospitalized patients have been declared to be in satisfactory condition.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle Fire Department and the UW Medicine team.

