Edmonds, WA police warn of scam capable of causing 'significant' losses

The Brief Edmonds Police are warning of a sharp rise in sophisticated scams where impersonators target residents—especially seniors—demanding money or personal financial details. Scammers pretend to be law enforcement or bank officials, using threats of fake criminal investigations, bugged phones, and forced secrecy to coerce victims into sending funds or gift cards. Authorities urge residents to hang up immediately on suspicious calls, avoid clicking links, and verify demands by calling 911 or their bank directly.



The Edmonds Police Department is warning the public about a sharp rise in sophisticated scams targeting area residents, particularly seniors, in which fraudsters pose as law enforcement officers, government officials, or bank representatives to extort large sums of money.

The agency reported that the schemes often result in severe financial loss, adding that detectives have found it difficult to recover stolen funds or apprehend perpetrators.

What they're saying:

According to police, suspects typically initiate contact through deceptive links in emails, text messages, pop-up browser windows, or direct phone calls. Victims are falsely informed that they are tied to high-profile criminal investigations involving serious offenses such as drug trafficking, child exploitation, or human trafficking.

To prevent victims from seeking help, scammers use high-pressure intimidation tactics. They often claim the victim's phone is monitored and that local bank employees are complicit in the alleged crime.

Suspects will usually demand total secrecy and keep victims on the phone for hours to prevent them from consulting friends, family, or financial institutions.

Police noted that scammers commonly instruct victims to transfer funds through specific methods, including:

Direct wire transfers from bank accounts

Purchasing large quantities of retail gift cards and sharing the redemption codes

Depositing cash into physical Bitcoin kiosks and cryptocurrency ATMs

Packing cash or valuables into secure envelopes for physical pickup by a designated "courier"

"When in doubt, do nothing," Edmonds Police said in a statement, advising anyone targeted to disconnect immediately and call a trusted family member or emergency services.

Officials emphasized that legitimate law enforcement agencies and financial institutions will never demand payment via cryptocurrency, gift cards, or wire transfers, nor will they order individuals to conceal an investigation from family or bank personnel.

What you can do:

Police are urging community members to talk with aging relatives, neighbors, and vulnerable acquaintances about these tactics to help prevent further incidents. Anyone who receives a suspicious call or suspects they have been targeted is urged to hang up and contact local law enforcement or dial 911 immediately.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Edmonds Police Department.

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