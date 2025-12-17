School closures: Tracking closings, delays in western WA for Wednesday, Dec. 17
SEATTLE - Some western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 17 because of weather. Check the status of your district.
A storm brought more rainfall, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow to the area overnight, prompting a blizzard warning for the Cascades and Olympic Mountains.
Several rivers are expected to hit flood stage on Wednesday, with the entire region under a Flood Watch. Strong wind gusts are expected to cause intermittent power outages.
WEATHER: Seattle and western Washington forecast
Latest school closings and delays in Washington:
*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.
