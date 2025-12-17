Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until WED 4:00 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
18
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:39 AM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Yakima County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:44 AM PST until THU 6:25 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
from WED 6:37 AM PST until THU 8:36 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:49 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:05 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:55 AM PST, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
from WED 1:19 PM PST until THU 8:53 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lewis County, King County, King County, Pierce County, Pierce County, King County, Mason County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until WED 10:00 AM PST, King County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:18 AM PST until WED 11:26 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:21 AM PST until THU 2:17 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:48 PM PST, King County
Flood Advisory
from WED 5:21 AM PST until WED 11:00 AM PST, Whitman County
Flood Watch
until THU 4:00 PM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County, Whatcom County, Grays Harbor County, Snohomish County, Lewis County, Skagit County, King County
Flood Advisory
from WED 2:04 AM PST until WED 10:00 PM PST, Okanogan County, Chelan County

School closures: Tracking closings, delays in western WA for Wednesday, Dec. 17

Published  December 17, 2025 5:07am PST
Schools
    • Several school districts in western Washington are closed or delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 17, after a storm moved in overnight.
    • More rainfall is expected to cause local rivers to hit flood stage, with most of the region remaining under a Flood Watch.
    • Power outages are possible as strong wind gusts swept through the area, downing trees on already saturated soil.

SEATTLE - Some western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 17 because of weather. Check the status of your district.

A storm brought more rainfall, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow to the area overnight, prompting a blizzard warning for the Cascades and Olympic Mountains.

Several rivers are expected to hit flood stage on Wednesday, with the entire region under a Flood Watch. Strong wind gusts are expected to cause intermittent power outages.

WEATHER: Seattle and western Washington forecast

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

*To search listings below, press CTRL + F and type a keyword. Refresh your browser to see the latest updates.

