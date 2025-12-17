School closures: Tracking closings, delays in western WA for Wednesday, Dec. 17

The Brief Several school districts in western Washington are closed or delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 17, after a storm moved in overnight. More rainfall is expected to cause local rivers to hit flood stage, with most of the region remaining under a Flood Watch. Power outages are possible as strong wind gusts swept through the area, downing trees on already saturated soil.



Some western Washington school districts will be closed or delayed on Wednesday, Dec. 17 because of weather. Check the status of your district.

A storm brought more rainfall, gusty winds, and heavy mountain snow to the area overnight, prompting a blizzard warning for the Cascades and Olympic Mountains.

Several rivers are expected to hit flood stage on Wednesday, with the entire region under a Flood Watch. Strong wind gusts are expected to cause intermittent power outages.

Latest school closings and delays in Washington:

