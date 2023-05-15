Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Southwest Interior, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
4
Flood Watch
from MON 3:00 PM PDT until MON 10:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior, Willapa Hills, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
River Flood Watch
from MON 3:32 PM PDT until SAT 7:13 PM PDT, Ferry County
River Flood Watch
is in effect, Chelan County

Seahawks sign veteran defensive lineman Mario Edwards: 'He’s got versatility'

By AP News Staff
Published 
Seattle Seahawks
Associated Press
article

Mario Edwards Jr. #94 of the Tennessee Titans during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive lineman Mario Edwards on Monday, continuing their offseason remodel on the defensive side of the ball.

A former second-round pick of the Raiders in 2015, Edwards has played for five teams previously. He spent last season with Tennessee where he played in 13 games and started seven.

Edwards also played for Oakland, New Orleans, Chicago and the New York Giants during his career, appearing in 99 games overall with 32 starts. Edwards reached agreement with Seattle last week but didn’t sign his deal until Monday.

"I’m really pumped about this because I thought I saw something in Mario a couple months ago when we started free agency, where he could help us," Seattle coach Pete Carroll said during rookie minicamp last weekend, before the deal was finalized. "He’s got versatility, he’s played end. He stood up. He’s had his hand on the ground. He’s been inside as a 3-technique. He’s played everywhere along the line that I really like."

Related

Seahawks announce full 2023 schedule, including at least 8 games on FOX 13
article

Seahawks announce full 2023 schedule, including at least 8 games on FOX 13

 

Seattle also signed nose tackle Forrest Merrill, who played four games for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021 before spending last season on injured reserve.

RELATED: New Seahawks rookies hit practice field for first time

The signings add to an offseason where Seattle’s defensive line signed Dre’Mont Jones and Jarran Reed in free agency, and added Mike Morris, Cameron Young and Derick Hall in the draft.