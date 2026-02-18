Seattle Seahawks fan who lost signed football meets Josh Jobe, visits VMAC

The Brief An 8-year-old Seahawks fan who lost his football at the championship parade received a new signed ball from cornerback Josh Jobe. The Puyallup family visited the team’s Virginia Mason Athletic Center, where the young fan met Jobe and toured the facility. The surprise moment turned a disappointing parade memory into what the child called one of the best days of his life.



A young Seahawks fan who lost his football at the Seahawks World Champions Parade has a new one. He got to meet one of the players on Wednesday who signed the ball.

FOX 13 Seattle met up with 8-year-old "Little" Antonio Rodrigues and his family at the Seahawks Virginia Mason Athletic Center on Wednesday where he got an experience of a lifetime.

"Little" Antonio said he had one of the best days of his life. The team may be for sale, but he said he's loyal, even if the ownership changes.

"Shout out to the 12s," Little Antonio said.

Just like that, the 8-year-old Seahawks fan has a new football and an incredible memory he'll keep forever.

"It's like very cool, to like, have it signed with a jersey," he said.

"Little" Antonio presents his football signed by Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (FOX 13 Seattle)

We connected the young 12 and his family in Puyallup with cornerback Josh Jobe last weekend for this special moment Wednesday at the VMAC in Renton.

"I gave him a handshake. He signed a ball whenever he got there, yeah," Little Antonio said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ "Little" Antonio presents his football signed by Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (FOX 13 Seattle)

His 14-year-old brother, Jon, was there, too.

"He looked super happy and he tried to show off his talent to Josh Jobe," he said.

His dad, "Big" Antonio Rodrigues, and his mom, got to witness the little guy with big Seahawks dreams see how the community of 12s and players themselves can make a tough moment a lot better.

"This is an experience that Antonio's never going to forget," his father said.

After he lost his signed football during the Seahawks World Champions Parade, all he wanted was that ball back. Instead, he scored a tour of the VMAC and a test run at tryouts with Jobe.

"He's a good cornerback and he threw me the ball a lot," Little Antonio said.

He shared his own special gifts: beaded Seahawks medallions created by natives.

"Little" Antonio shows off his beaded Seahawks medallions (FOX 13 Seattle)

"We're native and it's our way. If somebody's gifting us something, we have to gift them something back," Big Antonio said.

Now, the young 12 has new friends, a new signed ball and jersey, and even greater motivation as he grows up and runs toward his own touchdowns.

"I hope they reach out whenever I play, whenever they're like 60," Little Antonio said as he giggled.

He said he hopes to one day be roaming the halls of the VMAC himself as he leaves behind his own legacy.

