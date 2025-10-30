How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders game live

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks face the Washington Commanders on Sunday, aiming for their sixth win this season. The game will be broadcast on NBC and available on NFL+; kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT. Seattle seeks to extend their 9-game road win streak against a struggling Washington team.



The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Washington Commanders after their bye week, seeking their sixth win of the season.

The Hawks look to extend their franchise-record 9-game road win streak against Washington, who've lost their last three games. The two teams last faced off in 2023, which ended in a Jason Myers game-winning field goal.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 12: Jason Myers #5 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates his game-winning field goal against the Washington Commanders at Lumen Field on November 12, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

When is the Seahawks vs. Commanders game?

Kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders game is set for Sunday, Nov. 2 at 5:20 p.m. PT.

Where is the Seahawks vs. Commanders game?

The Seahawks hit the road to face the Commanders at Northwest Stadium.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

The Seahawks vs. Commanders game will air on NBC.

Mike Tirico will call the play-by-play while Cris Collinsworth provides color analysis with Melissa Stark reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, SiriusXM Channel 81 or 226, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

The game will also be broadcast nationally on Westwood One, and internationally on the Seahawks Mobile App.

More on the Seahawks

The Seahawks enter the Week 9 contest with a 5-2 record, coming off a Monday Night Football win over the Houston Texans. In that game, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his NFL-leading fifth 100-yard receiving game, and became the second player in franchise history to record three straight 100-yard games.

The Seahawks are also on a hot streak when playing in enemy territory, having won nine consecutive road games. The Commanders lead the all-time series against the Hawks 13-10, though Seattle's won all three playoff meetings by double digits.

