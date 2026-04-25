Seattle's billion-dollar Alaskan cruise season kicks off with Holland America Line

Holland America Line kicked off its Alaska cruise season on Saturday with a celebration. As the sweet sounds of the University of Washington alumni band floated through the air, FOX 13 captured people of all ages with their suitcases in hand, boarding the ship.

"We’re here to celebrate our first sailing of our Alaska season aboard the beautiful Eurodam," Bill Fletcher, senior director of sales enablement for the Holland America Line said.

He explained that the Eurodam is leaving Seattle and headed to Alaska. The cruise line has departures on Saturday and Sunday, and this ship can hold 2,100 people, according to Holland America Line.

Holland America Line's Eurodam ship first sailing of 2026 season in Seattle

What they're saying:

"Holland America is the hometown cruise line for Seattle. We’re very proud to have our headquarters right here in Seattle," Fletcher said.

Port of Seattle officials estimate this cruise season will bring $1.2 billion to our local economy.

Holland America Line staff opens Seattle-Alaska cruising season 2026

On Saturday, Holland America Line held a ribbon cutting to kick off the start of its season. Then, a celebration that was complete with UW mascot Harry the Husky showing off his moves.

What's next:

Cruise season ends in late September, according to Fletcher. He adds, next year marks their 80-th anniversary of showing people the best of Alaska.

UW mascot celebrates opening of Seattle-Alaska cruising season 2026

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