Seattle councilmembers call on Mayor Wilson to close Aurora Avenue roads

The Brief Two Seattle council members are urging Mayor Katie Wilson to immediately close streets near Aurora Avenue, citing escalating violence, prostitution and human trafficking. Residents say gunfire, drive-by shootings and exploitation have become frequent problems in nearby neighborhoods, prompting calls for urgent action. The mayor has not responded to the latest request, and city leaders remain divided over whether road closures should happen now or after further study.



Two Seattle council members are calling on Mayor Wilson to shut down streets near Aurora Avenue, calling it a public safety crisis.

Councilmember Debora Juarez and Council President Joy Hollingsworth told FOX 13 Seattle this week the violence has surged to the point they need immediate action from Wilson. They say the mayor has the power to make the decision without legislative action, and they are urging the mayor to act.

"Living along Aurora Ave right now is waking up to gunfire anytime between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. the other morning," North Seattle resident Peter Orr said.

Orr helped organize a march over the weekend that hundreds attended. They demanded city leaders do more to fight the surge in prostitution, human trafficking and shootings.

"The pimps are not taking a break and it’s ratcheting up, especially with FIFA coming to town that brings with it an extra wave of sex trafficking that's seen all over the world," Orr said.

What they're saying:

Juarez represents the North Seattle neighborhood, where residents are calling on shutting down certain streets close to Aurora Avenue. Last month, residents erected metal planters blocking the roads, but the city took them down and, in its place, created another barrier. Residents say the city’s solution is not blocking the road effectively, allowing drive-by shootings and crime to spill into neighborhood streets.

Last week during a forum organized by City Club and moderated by FOX 13, Mayor Wilson was questioned about when the city would act on the roads. Wilson said members of her office were out in the area recently and they do see the issue as urgent.

"I totally understand why people put the barrier on the street. The issue is emergency access," Mayor Wilson said.

Wilson said the city must do a study to find a permanent solution and promised the study will be quick.

Barriers put up on neighborhood streets bordering Aurora Avenue.

"Right now, we can shut those streets down to ensure that people are safe now. That's just that point blank. They have the authority to do that. And then we can figure out, okay, what are the next steps," Hollingsworth said.

Juarez says the city doesn’t need a study.

Both pointed out the mayor closed a 3-mile stretch of Lake Washington Boulevard to cars during the weekends over the summer to make way for pedestrians and bikers.

"We closed down Lake Washington Boulevard, we closed down Pike Place Market for shoppers. We closed out Alki for street racing. We closed and we changed parking restrictions so RVs can't park parallel and take up parks," Juarez said.

Hollingsworth emphasized the human trafficking that’s happening now and the bigger concern when FIFA comes into town.

"The first thing I want to talk about is shutting the streets down. That is by far, the second thing is getting these 12, 13, and 14-year-old girls that are being raped and exploited from these pedophiles on Aurora needs to be addressed. And I know that a lot of us, these are black and brown girls on the street, and these are something that we're really, no matter what color they are, but I want to emphasize that," Hollingsworth said.

The council is in the process of working on legislation addressing the violence in Aurora, but says road closures are something the mayor should do immediately while they come up with longer-term solutions.

Dig deeper:

During Monday’s interview, Juarez indicated the stream of communication was lacking from Mayor Wilson, and that it was vastly different from the relationship between the legislative and executive branch.

FOX 13 followed up asking when was the last time Juarez had a direct conversation with the mayor over the phone or in person.

"I have never spoken to the mayor, she has never spoken to me," Juarez said.

Juarez clarified that she has spoken to Wilson in passing or in social settings, but has never had any direct policy discussions with the mayor.

Hollingsworth says the communications channel needs to improve.

"It needs to improve because the reality is, is that just because that communication might not be where it should be, doesn't mean that everyone else has to suffer. Seattle deserves a lot better," Hollingsworth said.

Katie Wilson answers questions during a Civic Cocktail forum event hosted by Seattle CityClub and FOX 13. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The other side:

Meanwhile, residents are also calling on stricter enforcement and want to see more from the city attorney’s office when it comes to Aurora.

Some are asking why City Attorney Erika Evans is not enforcing ordinances Stay Out of Drug Areas (SODA) and Stay Out of Areas of Prostitution (SOAP).

Evans' office released a statement which reads in part:

"Our office will file sexual exploitation cases against johns for buying sex when officers bring us a case with sufficient evidence. Judges can still impose SOAP orders, and officers can still arrest for SOAP violations.

"Seattle has tried versions of SOAP for three decades. If exclusion zones were effective, Aurora would already be safer. With a combined 20 years experience as prosecutors, I and Criminal Division Chief Jenna Robert are focused on outcome-driven public safety policies. We only have limited resources and we need to use those limited resources wisely on things that work,"

"Evans is now pushing on the mayor to fund a prosecutor who would be dedicated to getting guns off of Aurora Ave."

FOX 13 reached out to Mayor Wilson’s office about the call to immediately block the roads and we are waiting for a response.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bellevue 'OnlyFans house' suspect charged with human trafficking

Human remains found in Chelan County, WA identified as woman missing since 1986

Phone-free WA schools? Governor Ferguson eyes new legislative priority

13-year-old-boy arrested in deadly shooting of Seattle teen

Report: Billionaire sports owner shows interest in Seattle Seahawks sale

Here's where to watch World Cup games at all hours in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.