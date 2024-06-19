Man arrested in West Seattle DUI crash, ghost gun seized

Seattle Police arrested an armed man in connection to a DUI crash from June 7.

A three-vehicle collision occurred in the 7100 block of 28th Ave SW. Patrol officers located and arrested an impaired driver. After further investigation, officers found a backpack with a handgun, drum magazine and ammunition in the 20-year-old suspect's possession.

Police received a warrant to draw the suspect's blood, then booked him into King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm and driving under the influence.

Traffic Collision Investigations Squad Detectives will investigate the case further.

