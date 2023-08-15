SDOT to install 3 traffic cameras to prevent blocking intersections, driving in bus lanes

The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) and the Seattle Police Department (SPD) will be installing traffic cameras in three new locations in the city to prevent people from illegally driving in bus lanes, blocking crosswalks and intersections.

SDOT says the cameras are expected to be installed in early September. There will be a 30-day warning period to ensure drivers have enough notice to learn the rules of the road. First-time violators will receive a warning in the mail, after that, drivers will be mailed a $75 ticket.

Traffic camera photo of vehicles blocking an intersection in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood. Photo: SDOT

West Seattle Bridge (high bridge) west of SR-99

Seattle Department of Transportation

Officials say a camera will be placed on the West Seattle Bridge west of SR-99 to prevent people from illegally driving in the bus lane.

According to SDOT, the cameras are intended to help keep buses moving – making the city’s transit system more reliable for everyone.

SDOT says a person taking the bus means one less car on the road, which not only prevents congestion on the city’s roadways, but also creates a more eco-friendly environment.

Officials are also installing cameras at two intersections to prevent drivers from blocking crosswalks and intersections after the light turns red:

Denny Way, Stewart St. and Yale St.

Boren Ave. and Howell St.

Seattle Department of Transportation

According to SDOT, officials chose to add automated enforcement cameras on these two locations due to the number of pedestrians present, and the high volume of violations observed by other drivers on the road.

It is illegal for a driver to enter an intersection unless they have a clear path to make it all the way through. Officials say blocking a crosswalk is especially dangerous for people with disabilities, those who are blind, or use wheelchairs to safely cross the street.

Blocking intersections also increases congestion on the road and sometimes brings traffic to a standstill.

All locations have clear signs and pavement markings with white lines indicating where the intersection "box" begins. Red paint on the roads indicate which lanes are restricted to buses only.

SDOT’s automated enforcement pilot program is in place to allow the city to collect a larger data set for a more robust analysis of the impact and effectiveness of using automated enforcement programs.

