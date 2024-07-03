Seattle area under Heat Advisory through weekend

article

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for portions of northwest and west central Washington from noon Friday, July 5 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 8.

The advisory covers cities like Seattle, Tacoma and Bellingham and expects temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s, increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses. It also states that temperatures will remain well above average into next week.

Some extra precautions include drinking plenty of fluids, checking on relatives and neighbors and wearing lightweight and loosefitting clothing when possible.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in central, south central and southeast Washington, with the potential for highs in the low 100s from Friday to Tuesday, July 9.

The warning reminds individuals to not leave children or pets unattended in cars, as interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

