Police: Seattle man stabbed with corkscrew in scuffle downtown

Seattle police arrested a man after a stabbing in downtown Seattle on Sunday.

At 5:19 p.m., officers were called to a fight involving three people at City Hall Park. When they arrived, officers found a 50-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

The victim was treated by Seattle Fire personnel, then was later transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

According to reports, the 52-year-old suspect accused the victim of stealing his backpack, which caused them to fight and then escalated into a stabbing. A waiter’s corkscrew, believed to have been used in the attack, was recovered as evidence.

During their investigation, officers identified a 49-year-old woman as a witness. She had a no-contact order against the suspect, and she was unharmed during the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into King County Jail for first-degree assault, violation of a no-contact order, and an outstanding arrest warrant related to fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

Homicide & Assault Unit detectives are actively investigating the case.

