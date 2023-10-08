Seattle PD: Suspected fentanyl dealer arrested in Des Moines, thousands of grams of drugs seized

Seattle Police arrested two men suspected of dealing narcotics in the Belltown neighborhood.

According to authorities, they developed probable cause to arrest an accused drug dealer who frequented the Belltown area.

On Sept. 29 around 8 a.m., officers served a search warrant at a home in Des Moines, where they saw the suspect about to drive off in his car.

Officers arrested the 34-year-old man and then searched his place, where they found and arrested a 37-year-old.

Police seized six pounds of fentanyl, a pound of a cocaine, 33.7g of crack cocaine, 31g of meth and $3,655 in cash.

Both men were booked into King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, and the 34-year-old suspect has an added charge of deliver of narcotics.