Seattle Police looking for man who attempted to grab a child at Highland Park playground

Seattle Police are looking for an elderly man who tried to grab a 4-year-old at a playground.

Around 5 p.m. on Aug. 2, police say a man in his 70s or 80s grabbed hold of a child near the bathrooms at Highland Park in West Seattle.

The child's mother was able to get her son away.

The man is described as a white man who is approximately 70 or 80 and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black shorts and black tennis shoes. He is clean-shaven, bald and has sunspots on his head.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call 911 and reference incident #2023-220035.