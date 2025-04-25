Seattle police hunt for scooter-riding shooter suspects

The Brief One teenage boy is in the hospital for a gunshot wound. Police say an altercation between five people broke out ahead of the shooting. A man and woman riding electric scooters are current suspects.



A 15-year-old boy was in the hospital Friday afternoon following a 1:12 p.m. shooting in South Seattle. He is in serious-critical condition with a gunshot wound to the leg and groin area.

Three teenage boys were involved in a fight with a man and woman riding Lime scooters when one of the two shot the boy, according to Seattle police. They say one of his friends shot back at the scooter riders.

Scene of Rainier Ave South shooting on April 25, 2025.

SPD continued, saying the teen's two friends left the scene in a car. Shortly after, police response in the area blocked eastbound traffic on South McClellan Street at Rainier Avenue South.

What's next:

Officers are now hunting for the two suspects involved in the shooting after they fled on scooters.

No arrests had been made at time of initial reporting at 6 p.m. on Apr. 25.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle Police Department.

