North Seattle power outage: 6,000 impacted, Shoreline schools canceled

The Brief Over 6,000 homes and businesses in North Seattle are experiencing a widespread power outage Friday morning. Shoreline Public Schools canceled classes for impacted schools; others remain on a two-hour delay. Utility officials have not yet identified the cause of the power loss, which remains under investigation.



A widespread power outage knocked out electricity to more than 6,000 North Seattle customers early Friday morning, forcing some Shoreline Public Schools to cancel class.

(Seattle City Light)

North Seattle power outages

What we know:

More than 6,000 residential and commercial properties in North Seattle lost power Friday morning. The outage hit key infrastructure, including the main dispatch facility for school transportation.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how many individual customers remain without electricity or when full power restoration is expected.

Utility crews are currently working to pinpoint the source of the failure and restore electrical service to affected neighborhoods.

Shoreline schools canceled and delayed start due to power outages

Local perspective:

At around 9 a.m., Shoreline Public Schools announced that class is canceled for Shorecrest, Kellogg, Briarcrest and Ridgrest on Friday due to power outages. All other schools; Shorewood, Einstein, Echo Lake, Highland Terrace, Meridian Park, Parkwood, Syre, Lake Forest Park, Brookside, Edwin Pratt and CK-8 are on a two-hour delayed start.

What they're saying:

"Power is also currently out at Shorecrest, Kellogg, Briarcrest, Ridgecrest and the Central Kitchen/Warehouse," the district announced on its website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Seattle City Light and Shoreline Public Schools.

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