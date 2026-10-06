Police investigate North Seattle gas station shooting, no suspects in custody

The Brief Police are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting at a North Seattle gas station parking lot. An innocent delivery truck driver sustained minor cuts from glass fragments, but no other injuries were reported. Investigators believe a gold Chevrolet SUV found abandoned nearby was the target of the gunfire, and no suspects are currently in custody.



Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a North Seattle gas station parking lot early Tuesday morning.

Police investigate North Seattle gas station shooting

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 4:48 a.m., officers responded to a gas station near the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North Northgate Way for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 44-year-old man with scratches on his head that police believe may have been caused by glass fragments. Seattle Fire medics treated him at the scene, and he was released. Authorities say no other victims were located.

Police do not believe he was involved in the shooting; instead, he had just driven his delivery truck into the parking lot when the gunfire occurred.

Investigators say a gold Chevrolet SUV was parked in the lot when the shooting happened and immediately left the scene. Officers later found it abandoned near North 105th Street and Fremont Avenue North.

Multiple shell casings were recovered across the street from the gas station. According to the SPD, investigators believe the gold SUV was targeted in the shooting.

The SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

What we don't know:

There are no suspects in custody. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a blotter post by the Seattle Police Department.

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