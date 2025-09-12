Seattle Public Schools students plan walkout Monday
SEATTLE - Seattle Public Schools students are planning a walkout at the district's downtown office over a new two-lunch schedule.
What they're saying:
The walkout is being organized by students who are protesting Seattle Public Schools' decision to split lunch schedules, a time many clubs and student organizations choose to meet.
The walkout location is at the SPS district office downtown, located at 2445 3rd Ave South in the SODO neighborhood.
Students will plan to walk out of classes at 11 a.m., take public transit to the district office, and protest at 12 p.m.
Schools participating in the walkout include:
- Ingraham High School
- Ballard High School
- Lincoln High School
- Roosevelt High School
- Rainier Beach High School
- West Seattle High School
- Nathan Hale High School
- Garfield High School
According to @onelunchsps on Instagram, the district suggests that clubs should meet before or after school once the two-lunch schedule is implemented, which they called "unrealistic" due to many students having jobs, playing sports or having family responsibilities.
The Source: Information in this story came from @onelunchsps on Instagram.
