'Lard Butt 1K' race with beer and donuts returns to Seattle

On your mark, get set, go (to the donuts)! The Lard Butt 1K is here.

The Lard Butt 1K race is back in Seattle and it's bringing a good time with it.

As described by race organizer, Mark Peterson, this race is for the "below-average athlete who wants to build confidence and have fun."

It'll be held Saturday, Aug. 5 at Magnuson Park Sports Meadow in Seattle, the Lard Butt 1K welcomes all.

Participants will take on a 1 kilometer (0.62 miles) course and can do so in a variety of waves:

Show-off Wave: For those with the "audacity to run" (expect heckling from race marshals and spectators).

Legends Wave: For those 250 pounds and heavier.

Waddler Wave: For the rest of us.

Kids Dash: For those 10 years and younger.

The course will feature a donut station at every 250 meters rather than the conventional water station, replacing timing chips with chocolate chips. There will also be a stocked beer garden at the beginning and end of the 1K.

Along with all of that, there will be a canned-food drive where participants are encouraged to bring two cans of fruits, vegetables, soups, etc. and a costume party for those who want to embrace the "Spirit of Lard Butt."

Advance Registration is $35, covering event entry, a Lard Butt 1K Tee-Shirt, one beer or mimosa for those 21+, along with other foods and on-site surprises. Day-of registration costs increase to $40.

The entire event is wheelchair-accessible, pet friendly when on-lease and parents with strollers are welcomed.

