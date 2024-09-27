Seattle smoke shop hit by smash-and-grab suspects for third time this week

Seattle police are looking for suspects in a smash-and-grab at a smoke shop early Friday morning.

Before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery that was happening in the 6300 block of Rainier Avenue South.

It happened at The City Smoke Shop, where there were two smash-and-grabs this week.

According to Seattle police, several callers reported hearing shots fired in the area.

Investigators said three cars with 8–9 suspects were at the scene, smashed into a business and stole items from inside.

During the smash-and-grab, the business owner, who was armed, got to the scene and was shot at by the suspects. He returned fire, police said.

No one was hurt, but all the suspects drove away from the scene.

Investigators said one of the cars involved was seen driving at a high rate of speed on South Graham Street. They crashed near South Albro Place and the northbound I-5 overpass.

The suspects got out of the car and ran away from the scene.

After a search, police could not find the suspects and no arrests were made.

The investigation remains ongoing.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Victoria, British Columbia

Seattle Mariners join Kraken, Sounders in condemning Macklemore’s F-word comments

Thieves use hiker's stolen credit cards for Issaquah, WA shopping spree

Macklemore addresses Seattle F-bomb controversy, focuses on peace, solidarity

WSDOT warns of 'Monster Weekend' of road closures in the Seattle area

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.