Seattle weather: Scattered lowland showers as mountain snow piles up

Today starts off relatively mild with light showers. Later today, expect more rainfall for the lowlands and snowfall for the higher elevations.

Snowfall total forecast

There are several weather alerts in place issued by NWS Seattle. A Flood Watch is still in effect for much of the area because of the excessive rainfall over the last couple weeks.

How much snow will hit the Cascades?

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Cascades - the mountains could get up to 1'-2' of new snow, very helpful for local resorts. There is also a Special Weather Statement essentially reminding folks that there is landslide potential across western Washington because of the amount of precipitation the area has received.

Futurecast Dec. 20



Several cities have already received measurable rainfall since midnight. Olympia received more than a quarter of an inch before 10 a.m.

Rain totals since midnight into the weekend



The rest of the weekend will sport more potential for new rainfall in the forecast as well as more snow for the higher elevations.

Sunday marks the winter solstice! Yay! We'll slowly build in around a minute of more daylight each day.

7-day forecast for 12-20-25

Temperatures remain in the mid 40s the rest of the weekend and into next week, including Christmas.

