Deadly semi crash blocks both directions of I-5 in Tacoma, WA

The Brief Both directions of I-5 near South 8th Street were blocked after a fiery crash on Tuesday morning. A semi-truck driver was killed in the crash. It's unknown what led up to the crash.



A semi-truck driver was killed in a crash that shut down both directions of I-5 in Tacoma on Tuesday morning.



What we know:

The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. near South 8th Street.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the semi was on its side and on fire.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo said the driver of the semi died after the crash.

What we don't know:

It's not known what led up to the crash, but troopers are investigating.

The Washington State Department of Transportation did not say when lanes will reopen, but drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Traffic is being diverted to the off-ramps.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Patrol and Washington State Department of Transportation.

