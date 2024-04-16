International pop sensation Shakira has officially revealed the first dates for her highly anticipated "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" World Tour.

The tour, described by the artist as a celebration for her "wolfpack," will begin with a North American leg, promising fans an intimate concert experience.

"I’m so thrilled to announce the first dates for my LAS MUJERES YA NO LLORAN WORLD TOUR, a celebration for my wolfpack!" Shakira said in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The tour kicks off on the West Coast Nov. 2, 2024 in Palm Desert, Calif., then heads to Phoenix, Arizona and Inglewood, Calif. The tour then travels to Texas, the East Coast and Canada. The final stop is in Detroit, Mich. on Dec. 15, 2024.

Further tour dates for the global audience are yet to be announced, with the promise of more information coming soon.

Shakira invites her fans to join the Wolfpack at Shakira.com, providing an exclusive fan presale this Friday, April 19. This presale offers her biggest fans a chance to secure their tickets ahead of the general public.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the broader audience on Monday, April 22.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour Dates:

Nov 2 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Nov. 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Nov. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Nov. 16 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

Nov. 17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 20 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Nov. 23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Nov. 25 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Nov. 30 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Dec. 8 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Dec. 10 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Dec. 14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Dec. 15 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

