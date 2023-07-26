Sheriff: Car crash victim steals truck from good Samaritan who stopped to help

article

A North Carolina man is charged after getting involved in a car crash and then stealing a truck from a good Samaritan who stopped to help him, authorities said.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 26-year-old Mario Alberto Gonzalez with several crimes including felonious flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, felonious possession of a stolen firearm, felonious possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felonious possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, and speeding and failing to maintain lane control.

Deputies said on July 23, they responded to Interstate 40 for a report of stolen truck.

The victim told authorities Gonzalez crashed his vehicle and he had stopped to help. Authorities said while the victim was searching to see if anyone else was involved in the crash, Gonzalez stole his truck and drove away.

Officers from the Marion Police Department then spotted the stolen truck and a police chase ensued. They said they were able to stop Gonzalez after laying down stop-sticks.

Gonzales was issued a $125,000 secured bond and faces more charges in other jurisdictions.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.