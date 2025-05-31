24-year-old shot in Seattle's Central District

Seattle police are investigating an overnight shooting in the city's Central District.

Timeline:

Officers say they responded to reports of gunfire in the area of 24th Avenue East and East Union Street at around 2:30 a.m. on May 31.

A 24-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition early Saturday morning. Police believe a group of friends and victims got into an altercation that ended with someone shooting the man before fleeing the area.

Officers did not find the shooting suspect or suspects and remained in an active investigation into the circumstances of the shooting going into the weekend.

What you can do:

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000. They can remain anonymous.

