Showbox launches outdoor concert series at Tacoma’s Dune Peninsula
TACOMA, Wash. - If you're looking for things to do this summer around western Washington, Showbox has announced this year's concert series.
Happening at the Tacoma's Dune Peninsula this July and August, we now know who will perform:
Sierra Ferrell, Shoot for the Moon Tour
- When: Sunday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m.
- Cost: $60-$66, tickets here.
Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion
- When: Thursday, July 24 at 5 p.m.
- Cost: $55-$60, tickets here.
Maoli
- When: Friday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m.
- Cost: $49.50-$55, tickets here.
CAAMP
- When: Friday, Aug. 1 at 5 p. m.
- Cost: $66, tickets here.
Sam Barber
- When: Saturday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.
- Cost: Ticket information not yet available
What they're saying:
"Dune Peninsula, including the restrooms and parking area, will be closed to the non-concert-attending public on the day of each concert. The Water Walk will remain open to pedestrians up to the southern-most sail mound," said organizers on Parks Tacoma website.
The Source: Information for this article comes from Parks Tacoma.
