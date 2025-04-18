Showbox launches outdoor concert series at Tacoma’s Dune Peninsula

The Brief Showbox will kick off a series of Tacoma concerts this summer. Parks Tacoma has released the lineup for the seasonal event. Shows will go on rain or shine, according to organizers.



If you're looking for things to do this summer around western Washington, Showbox has announced this year's concert series.

Happening at the Tacoma's Dune Peninsula this July and August, we now know who will perform:

Sierra Ferrell, Shoot for the Moon Tour

When: Sunday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $60-$66, tickets here

Dropkick Murphys and Bad Religion

When: Thursday, July 24 at 5 p.m.

Cost: $55-$60, tickets here

Maoli

When: Friday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $49.50-$55, tickets here

CAAMP

When: Friday, Aug. 1 at 5 p. m.

Cost: $66, tickets here

Sam Barber

When: Saturday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m.

Cost: Ticket information not yet available

What they're saying:

"Dune Peninsula, including the restrooms and parking area, will be closed to the non-concert-attending public on the day of each concert. The Water Walk will remain open to pedestrians up to the southern-most sail mound," said organizers on Parks Tacoma website.

The Source: Information for this article comes from Parks Tacoma.

