Silver Alert issued for missing Kirkland man with Parkinson's, dementia

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Kirkland man with Parkinson’s and Dementia.

According to the WSP, 66-year-old David Harger was last seen on Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. riding a metro bus toward the University of Washington’s Bothell campus.

66-year-old David Harger was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a black medical bag around his neck with a pump connected to his stomach. He was also wearing either black or blue pants. (Photo: Washington State Patrol)

Authorities say David is considered at-risk because he has both Parkinson’s and Dementia, and he is unable to return home without assistance.

He’s described as being 5’11" and weighing 180 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Harger was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with a black medical bag around his neck with a pump connected to his stomach. He was also wearing either black or blue pants.

Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert was activated by the WSP on behalf of the Kirkland Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Rollover crash blocks NB I-5 in SeaTac; driver in custody

Invasive species detected at aquarium wholesaler, alert issued in WA

Neighbors cry foul over Tacoma ‘party house’ owned by former NFL player

Who is Jahmed Haynes? Suspect in deadly Seattle carjacking has 8 felonies

Pierce County Sheriff addresses concerns over pursuits after serious crash

‘Bait and switch’: The controversy over turning old WA churches into affordable housing

Exclusive: WA DCYF head responds to calls to step down after Green Hill School failures

80-year-old Seattle woman identified after fatal Madison Valley carjacking

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.