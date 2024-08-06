Olympia police seek help locating man missing since April

The Olympia Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a 68-year-old Howard "Dean" Wood, who has not been heard from since April.

Wood was last heard from in April 2024 and was reported missing in August. His phone is out of service and his business appears vacant.

Wood is a white male, 68 years old, and is listed at 5’9" and 200 lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Olympia PD has requested that anyone with information about Wood’s location call the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740. The reference case number is 2024-4573.

