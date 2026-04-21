The Brief Snohomish City Council approved the Pride Parade permit after a packed, contentious public meeting. Supporters and opponents spoke out following a viral text urging a veto of the event. The parade, which draws about 14,000 people, is scheduled for June 6.



Last month a mysterious text message calling for a "veto" of the Snohomish Pride Parade circulated around the community, sparking controversy.

Fearing the Snohomish City Council might vote against permitting the parade, supporters showed up in large numbers Tuesday night to make their voices heard.

What they're saying:

It was standing room only during the meeting, with those for and against the parade packing the room.

"I urge the city council approve the contract for the Pride Parade," said Connie Jackson, in support of the Snohomish Pride Parade.

"I want to urge the mayor and council to approve that we have the pride parade again this year," said Maureen Loomis, who supports permitting of the Snohomish Pride Parade.

"I think about the fact that Jesus sought out people who were pushed to the margins of society," said Reverend Drew Frisbie, Snohomish United Methodist Church.

Organizers said the event draws about 14,000 people each year, with many calling it a welcoming event and a family-friendly parade.

"I just think those moments when we are seeing all the people we love and seeing all the local businesses out there, it’s such an important time for our town and I feel like our whole calendar year is set by these times that we come together," said Deborah Granick, a supporter of the parade.

The backstory:

The text message started circulating in the community on March 20, asking, "Do you support vetoing the Gay/Trans pride parade on First Street this year?"

It raised alarm bells for those supporters, drawing many to advocate for the event at Tuesday's council meeting.

"I fully support the pride parade. I hope it happens," said Alice Rasmussen, one of the public speakers.

Snohomish City Council

The other side:

Still, a number of people also spoke publicly, asking that the council not approve the parade permit, some citing religious reasons for their opposition.

"Please respect the conscience of residents who hold biblical values. Vote no on the city’s pride parade," said Scott Hopper, a Snohomish resident who spoke out against the parade. "Keep Snohomish focused on one true unity that does not divide families or undermine parental rights."

"The pride parade glorifies immorality. It encourages a disposition," said a woman who spoke out against the parade.

"You are opening the door to having what’s happening in Seattle on the streets of Snohomish. I hope you are considering that, thank you," said another woman.

One man presented an example of what looked like chalk graffiti, found after a previous parade. It read, "Be gay. Do crime." He argued that it was a possible reason not to hold the parade.

"I would like to see vehement rejection of violence and encouraging of crime," said the man. He is pictured below.

However, supporters said that the writing that he discovered was a form of protest and an historical reference to when being gay itself was considered a crime.

"Pre-civil rights it was illegal to be gay and congregate. Police would raid bars that were underground bars where gay people and LGBTQ people would congregate," said Jeremy Evans, a supporter of the Snohomish Pride Parade.

Ultimately, the city council approved the parade, prompting a round of applause from supporters.

"I am so excited that they passed the permit. The parade has been so positive. I sponsored it last year. I’m supporting it this year and I can’t wait to go," said Evans.

The fourth Snohomish Pride Parade is scheduled for June 6.

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