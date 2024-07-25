Inmate dies at Snohomish County Jail

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the county's jail on Wednesday morning.

At about 11:15 a.m., the 43-year-old woman, who was in a single-occupancy cell in maximum housing, was found unresponsive inside her cell.

According to the sheriff's office, a corrections deputy and inmate working were delivering lunch to inmates, when they found the woman unresponsive in her cell.

Staff immediately called for a medical emergency and started life-saving measures, but their attempts were unsuccessful.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmate was booked into the Snohomish County Jail by Monroe police on July 22. She was being held on $1,500 bail for possession of a controlled substance, carrying a firearm without a permit, driving with a suspended license and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit will be conducting a morbidity review from a clinical standpoint.

The inmate's identity, cause and manner of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office.

