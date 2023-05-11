Snohomish County Sheriff's K-9 exposed to fentanyl, revived with Narcan

article

A Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force K-9 is recovering after being exposed to fentanyl while searching a home in Everett.

On May 11, K-9 Sully and his handler entered a home to help with a search warrant. Sully is trained in methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, and indicated several areas inside the apartment had traces of drugs.

The search of the apartment took about 10 minutes and then K-9 Sully went back to the patrol vehicle as his handler conducted a second search.

Sully was in the vehicle for about 15 minutes when his handler noticed him unresponsive in his kennel.

His handler immediately grabbed Sully and tapped on his face several times to wake him up, but Sully remained unresponsive.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo from Snohomish County Sheriff's Office

Sully's handler grabbed Narcan, a nasal spray that reverses the effects of an overdose, and used it on the dog. Sully had two doses before his handler called for backup from other Task Force units on scene.

Sully then got a third dose before being rushed to an emergency vet.

His handler said he started waking up when he got to the vet. Medical staff at the vet checked Sully's vitals and monitored his state before he was released.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said Sully is "very tired but is doing well."

A large amount of drugs were seized from the apartment, including cocaine, meth, heroin and fentanyl. A toddler was also found to be living inside the apartment, so Child Protective Services was called.