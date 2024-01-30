Son charged with murder, abusing corpse after father beheaded in Levittown home: police

A disturbing murder is under investigation after police say a man was found beheaded in his Middletown Township home, and now confirm that his son has been arrested and charged for the gruesome death.

Police were responding to reports of a death on the 100 block of Upper Orchard Drive Tuesday night when they discovered the body in an upstairs bathroom.

The man's son, identified by police as 33-year-old Justin Mohn, was quickly determined to be a person of interest and located nearly two hours away near Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County.

He was arrested and charged with murder and abuse of a corpse, and will now go through the process of being transported to prison.

"He's being transported back from 40 Indiantown Gap by our officers. He'll go to our station, he'll be processed, fingerprinted, photographed, and then transported up to Bucks County Correctional Facility," said Middletown Police Capt. Pete Feeney.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn says he spoke to the police captain about a disturbing video posted by Mohn shortly after the murder, showing the victim's head. The video has since been removed.

The captain says this type of horrific crime is rarely ever seen in the area, and that this home was not known to police.

"No, not familiar to us at all. I mean, we have a few incidents in our record system that we've come out here for various, you know, minor things… and nothing of a violent nature, nothing, you know, that indicated anything like this," he said.