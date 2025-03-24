Deputies shoot suspect in Spanaway, WA

The Brief A man was hospitalized after a police pursuit and shooting involving a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday night; he was a suspect in a felony domestic violence case. The suspect crashed during the chase, and shots were fired during a felony traffic stop; his condition was unknown, but no deputies were injured. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is handling the case.



A man is hospitalized after a shooting involving a Pierce County Sheriff's deputy on Sunday night in Spanaway.

What we know:

Around 5:30 p.m., deputies located a suspect in a vehicle linked to an earlier domestic altercation involving a weapon. Investigators determined there was probable cause for felony domestic violence harassment.

When deputies attempted to stop the suspect, he fled, leading to a pursuit along Pacific Avenue from 260th Street East. The chase ended when the suspect crashed near 17300 Pacific Avenue South.

At approximately 5:45 p.m., deputies initiated a felony traffic stop, during which shots were fired.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital, but his condition remained unknown as of Sunday night. No deputies were injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team will lead the investigation.

