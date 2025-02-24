Illegally modified machine gun used in Spanaway, WA crime spree

The Brief Suspects accused of an attempted armed carjacking and police chase in Pierce County faced a judge on Monday. Investigators said the suspects tried to steal a car using a handgun modified to operate like a machine gun through an extended clip and gun switch. It ended with a multi-vehicle crash involving several deputies and civilians.



On Monday, the suspects who are accused of a dangerous crime spree involving an illegally modified machine gun and an attempted carjacking in Pierce County faced a judge.

The violence started on Saturday morning with an attempted armed carjacking at a convenience store in Spanaway.

Investigators said Gary Darrnel Cheves Pellum, Cedric Maurice Robertson, and Yenifer Zarate Contreras drove to the Pacific Market Deli on Pacific Highway in a stolen car.

Gary Darrnel Cheves Pellum, Yenifer Zarate Contreras and Cedric Maurice Robertson (left to right)

At the convenience store, investigators said the suspects tried to steal another car using a handgun modified to operate like a machine gun through an extended clip and gun switch.

"The mere fact that they were doing this in broad daylight, likely they would have left that scene and tried to find another victim," said Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The attempted carjacking ended with a multi-vehicle crash involving several deputies and civilians. Four deputies went to the hospital following the incident.

In court, the victim of the attempted carjacking asked the judge to withhold bail.

Instead, the judge set different bail amounts for each of the suspects.

The judge set bail for Contreras at $75,000, Pellum at $150,000, and Robertson at $250,000.

The four deputies hurt in the incident have been released from the hospital. However, their injuries are severe enough that they cannot immediately return to their jobs, Cappetto said.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

