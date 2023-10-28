SPD: Young man and woman injured in overnight stabbing

Police are investigating after a young man and woman were stabbed in Seattle Saturday morning.

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) sent out the initial alert at around 4:25 a.m. asking the public to avoid the area near 35th Ave. S and S Edmunds St.

FOX 13 reached out to the Seattle Fire Department, who confirmed that a 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were stabbed and were taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

At this time, it is not known what led up to the stabbing incident. There is no word on a possible suspect either.

MORE BREAKING NEWS FROM OVERNIGHT:

This is a developing story, check back for updates from the SPD.