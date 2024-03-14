SR 18 reopens from I-90 to Tiger Mountain Summit after crash

UPDATE: SR 18 reopened around 11:30 a.m.

Previous story:

A crash forced the closure of State Route 18 between Interstate 90 and Tiger Mountain Summit on Thursday after a crash.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, both directions of SR 18 were closed.

Firefighters, Washington State Patrol and Incident Response were all called to the scene around 10:00 a.m.

Transportation officials said to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.