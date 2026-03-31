WA drivers will be fined $137 if studded tires aren't removed by Tuesday deadline

The Brief Washington drivers must remove studded tires by the end of the day on March 31 to avoid a $137 fine and prevent further damage to state roads. Because automotive centers often experience a rush of appointments near the deadline, the Washington State Department of Transportation urges motorists to schedule their service immediately. Although winter conditions may persist in some areas, officials remind all drivers, including out-of-state visitors, that there are no exceptions to the removal date starting April 1.



The Washington State Department of Transportation is reminding drivers that studded tires must be removed from their vehicles before the end of the day on Tuesday, March 31.

Drivers who fail to meet the deadline face a $137 fine.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is urging travelers to schedule appointments immediately. Automotive centers typically see a surge in appointments as the deadline approaches, and officials warn that "last-minute" is a risky strategy when facing potential penalties.

What they're saying:

"Studded tires cause between $20 million to $29 million in damage to Washington’s state-owned roads each winter, in addition to damaging city and county roads," said WSDOT Maintenance Operations Branch Manager James Morin. "There are many effective alternatives available. We encourage drivers to consider non-stud, winter-tread tires, which provide excellent traction without the road damage caused by metal studs."

Understanding regulations

In Washington, the use of studded tires is strictly seasonal, permitted only from Nov. 1 through March 31. Drivers should keep the following rules in mind:

No exceptions: There are no individual waivers or "out-of-state" extensions.

Enforcement: Starting April 1, the Washington State Patrol is authorized to issue citations to any driver found using studded tires.

WSDOT’s role: While WSDOT sets the guidelines and maintains the roads, the agency does not issue tickets; enforcement is handled by law enforcement.

Regional Travel

While Washington and Oregon share the same March 31 removal date, rules vary by state. However, WSDOT emphasizes that all motorists, including out-of-state visitors, must comply with Washington’s specific motor vehicle laws while driving within state lines.

WSDOT encourages the use of approved traction tires or chains for those traveling through mountain passes where winter conditions may persist.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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