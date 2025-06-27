Homeowner sued by King County says tree cutting was about safety, not views

The Brief A viral video of a tree tumbling toward an Issaquah neighborhood led to a King County lawsuit against three homeowners for allegedly cutting over 140 trees for better views. One homeowner claims the tree-cutting was for safety, not views, and says King County gave verbal permission after a county-owned tree damaged his home. King County officials call it a severe timber trespass, with trees cut without permits, destabilizing the hillside, and filed a civil suit seeking damages. The homeowner cited damages to their home from a falling tree in the area in their decision to hire arborists.



You’ve probably seen the viral video: a massive, missile-like tree barreling down a hillside toward an Issaquah neighborhood. That video is now at the center of a King County lawsuit accusing three homeowners of illegally cutting or damaging more than 140 trees — allegedly for a better view.

Big picture view:

But one of the homeowners named in the lawsuit tells FOX 13 it was never about the view — it was about protecting his family and property. He says King County gave him permission for the work.

Issaquah homeowners sued for tree cutting on King County lands.

Chain saws buzzing through the forest isn’t unusual for Issaquah resident Alex Brown.

"We're in a rural area. People cut firewood all the time," Brown said.

But what his motion-triggered trail camera caught on March 22 stunned him.

"It was flying," he said, describing a massive tree tumbling down a 500-foot slope toward his neighborhood.

The tree’s limbs were stripped bare, neighbors say they’re lucky it wedged under another log. Officials confirmed that had it veered just slightly, it could’ve crashed into nearby homes — or even the interstate.

Brown and his neighbors, Caitlyn and Fred McNulty, followed the destruction uphill.

"Closer to the top of the hill, we found the site where many, many more trees had been cut and kind of left lying in that steep ravine," Brown said.

He filed a complaint, King County officials now describe their find as one of the most egregious cases of timber trespass in memory.

In early June, the county filed a civil suit against three homeowners, accusing them of cutting or damaging at least 142 trees in Grand Ridge Park — a 1,200-acre protected forest in an environmentally critical area.

"We heard from a few officials that it was the worst damage they'd ever seen in decades of work with the county," Brown said.

He says county officials called it a "massacre." Trees were cut, topped, and delimbed without permits — potentially destabilizing the hillside and harming the ecosystem.

"We sit right below that landslide hazard area, so we're very concerned about that," Brown said. "Especially, you know, once we get back into the rainy season. There's a lot of trees missing that were helping stabilize that really steep slope."

The damage is visible from I-90, where what was once thick forest now reveals a sweeping view — what the county refers to as a "substantially improved view" of West Tiger Mountain.

Issaquah homeowners sued for tree cutting on King County lands.

"These trees belong to everyone," said Caitlyn McNulty, whose yard the tree landed in. "It's not something that people have the right to just take because it benefits them."

King County’s Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 13 the tree-cutting should never have happened. The land is protected — and only the county can authorize such work.

The other side:

But one of the homeowners being sued says the situation is being misrepresented. He asked not to be named due to legal concerns but shared his story exclusively with FOX 13.

"Everything that is existing that's problematic is not on our property. It's on King County's property," he said.

He and his wife moved into their Issaquah home in September 2024 with two children and another on the way. Within months, he said, a tree owned by the county struck their home.

"Our house was struck by a tree that was owned by King County, causing north of $100,000 worth of damage to our home three months after we moved into the house," he said.

His daughter was asleep in the room that was hit. Water seeped through the ceiling during what was supposed to be their first Christmas in the new home.

He says starting in January, he repeatedly reached out to King County — with no response — until March 2025. That’s when he says he spoke with a county employee who gave him verbal permission to proceed with the work on public lands. He also heard a recording on the county line referencing tree-cutting code 16.82, which he interpreted as permission to proceed.

He hired an arborist to assess and begin work on what he considered hazardous trees.

"We were told that by cleaning these trees, they’re less likely to fall," he said. "We’re removing dead trees. We’re ensuring that the trees are more aerodynamic, that the branches aren’t falling off onto your house and things of that nature. So our intention was not to create a view. It was just to make sure that the trees that surround our home are healthy and less likely to fall."

According to the homeowner, extreme windstorms made the situation worse.

"We’re talking about gusts of 70 to 80 miles an hour. It’s alarming, and it’s scary," he said.

He pointed out dozens of leaning and fallen trees on the property — and claims around 100 more still need attention.

Issaquah homeowners sued for tree cutting on King County lands.

"We didn’t want to cut anything down — the trees that were cut down were clearly diseased, dead or problematic," he said. "We’re still looking at hundreds of trees, and I wouldn't say that we have an improved view because of it. This has all been in an effort to protect our families and our home. In my opinion, they're healthy — healthier than what they were before, and our hope is that we can make the rest of them healthy too."

He says when he learned about the tree that slid into the neighborhood, he shut everything down immediately.

"We were very alarmed," he said. "In fact, the day that we heard of that news was when we completely stopped all the operations because we wanted to ensure that there was no potential threat or safety concern to any of the homes around us."

The homeowner, a luxury real estate agent, was asked whether he should have known better.

"I don’t think that’s a direct correlation, because I’m a home expert. I’m not a tree expert," he said. "Anytime I see a situation where my clients could face potential danger with trees, we guide them — we have arborists look at properties, he said. "As much as I’d like to think I know what I’m doing with trees, I don’t. I’m a real estate professional. I specialize in buying and selling houses."

The homeowner said he’s open to apologizing to neighbors impacted by the work.

"I would love to be able to have a conversation with him and apologize for what has happened," he said. "I recognize why that individual might think what we’re doing was an effort to enhance views. Our only focus was to protect our family."

The homeowner says he remains open to working with King County — but claims no one from the county has yet assessed the trees near his home.

What's next:

The trial is scheduled for June 2026. The county is seeking treble damages and civil penalties. Criminal charges may also be considered.

"We believe that we have permission to do this work," he said. "And we recognize that we were prioritizing our family’s safety."

