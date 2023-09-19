Suspect arrested in Bellevue gas station robbery from June

article

Bellevue Police tracked down and arrested the suspect of a gas station robbery in June.

According to police, the robbery happened at a Shell gas station near Bellevue College on June 23. A suspect dressed in all black clothes robbed the clerk and then ran. Officers were called in and searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

Detectives were able to get surveillance video of the robbery that linked the man to a vehicle, which they then linked to an apartment complex in Bellevue.

Using cell phone location data, detectives confirmed the suspect’s identity—Erick Anderson—and confirmed him being in the area at the time of the robbery.

Bellevue Police tracked Anderson’s location, and were able to establish that he was staying at a home in Shoreline. A SWAT Team was called to execute a search warrant on the place, and they took Anderson into custody.

Detectives searched Anderson’s home and found a firearm in the bedroom, as well as black sneakers with a distinctive white pattern, matching what showed in the surveillance video of the robbery.

RELATED: Child dies, 2 others hospitalized after separate fentanyl exposures in Pierce County

"I commend the dedication, teamwork, and professionalism exhibited by all personnel involved in bringing this investigation to a successful conclusion," said Police Chief Wendell Shirley. "The residents of Bellevue can sleep well knowing that their Police Department is committed to ensuring their safety."

Anderson has been charged with first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm, and is currently being held on $250,000 bail.