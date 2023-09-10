Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 15-year-old boy in Everett

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy at an Everett bus stop on Friday.

Everett Police announced they arrested an adult man Saturday night in connection to the shooting.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

A 15-year-old boy was found Friday morning at a bus stop around 6:45 a.m., suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to Providence Hospital for treatment but died from his injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, and suspect the shooter and victim knew each other, but still do not know what led up to the shooting.

Mukilteo School District confirmed the 15-year-old was a student at Kamiak High School. Class just started this week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen dies after being shot several times in Everett

The investigation remains ongoing; anyone with information is urged to call the Everett Police tip line at (425) 257-8450, or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.